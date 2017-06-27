Dog found, stolen truck found

On June 24th, 2017 at 1:45 pm Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a theft of a 2015 Nissan Titan from the 5000 block of Hwy 97 . Upon police arriving on scene police were also made aware that the family’s beloved Bulldog, Ellie-Mae, was inside the stolen vehicle.

A call was made to all surrounding RCMP detachments and extensive patrols were conducted by both Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP members. The vehicle was spotted by Oliver members later that evening but fled from police at a high rate of speed.

The community pulled together and began searching for Ellie-Mae. Thankfully, Ellie-Mae was located on June 25th by local residents; she was unharmed but no doubt a little shaken up.

On June 26th at 9:00 am the stolen Nissan was located abandoned on the outskirts of Oliver.

Once again, another example of the amazing and caring community we have here. People who did not even know Ellie-Mae or her owners stepped up to the plate and began searching; because of them this story had a happy ending.

Oliver RCMP is continuing to investigate the incident and urge anyone who may have information to please come forward. You may call Oliver Detachment 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

prepared by: Cpl. Christina TARASOFF