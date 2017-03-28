Does Osoyoos need more Doctors? – Does Oliver need more Doctors?

It’s an ongoing issue for many small communities in British Columbia, but residents in Osoyoos are voicing frustration about a lack of doctors in town.
Of the eight general practitioners in Osoyoos listed by the College of Physicians, none are taking new patients.
“At least a year,” said Brenda Dorosz, referring to wait lists for a family doctor in Osoyoos. “It’s just really bad.”
Dorosz has launched a petition calling for more medical services in Osoyoos, and says she will be meeting with other concerned residents in the coming weeks to formulate a plan to help attract a new doctor to town. She also believes the community can support a walk-in clinic.
“We want to draw attention to the issue, but then we also want to not just stand here and scream… just wanting to be proactive moving forward and make sure the town council knows we are serious about this.”
Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff is already well aware of the issue, and says attracting a doctor to town is a complicated task. “There are things that are being done, but to be fair, a doctor’s practice is a personal business so it’s not like you can say, ‘you have to come here and set up.'” McKortoff says Osoyoos is a part of the “rural practice initiative,” which also includes Princeton, Keremeos and Oliver – a group that works to improve health care and bring doctors to the South Okanagan. “We are not ignoring the issue, but it’s not something, I see that somebody in town is trying to get a petition going to bring more doctors here, well it’s kind of more complicated than just doing that – but we understand people are concerned.
Thanks to Castanet
Comments
Kathy Mercier says
How many patients does it take for a Doctor to say he/she is not taking any more? Of the current Doctors in both Oliver and Osoyoos, what proportion of their patient lists are snowbirds from other provinces? Would these numbers impact on their ability to service full time residents?
As for the ability to maintain full time staffing and thereby 24/7 operation of our Oliver hospital, this is of paramount importance to all residents of the south Okanagan. That the provincial government would entertain the idea of closing or interfering with the operation of such an essential facility is appalling and short sighted to say the least. Our hospital performs an economic anchor in our community, acts as triage for patient care and offers patient care unrivalled in our province, and believe me, I have seen the performance of quite a few BC hospitals in the past 5 years! We have seen the hardships Princeton and other small communities like ours have endured when forced to rely on Penticton for medical services. Our southern communities have invested much of our own personal resources to aid our SOGH in providing the type of committed care we expect patients to receive. If you can find $ for rural schools, you can find $ to support SOGH! Our doctors, nursing staffs and patients deserve a more supportive representation from our government than being considered as numbers at the end of some bean counters pencil.
Debbie Donohue says
My husband and I moved to Oliver just over a year ago. We were put on a waiting list for a doctor…. after 13 months we are still waiting!!!! This is not acceptable………..
Linda Boisvert says
My husband and I moved to Oliver in 2009 and were unable to find a family doctor in Oliver but found one in Osoyoos — doctor are needed in pretty much every town or city in the Province.