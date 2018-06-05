Does Oliver need a walk in clinic ?

Presentation from Interior Health on the Emergency Department stats given to Osoyoos and Oliver Councils. The stats indicate that the number of people entering the hospital at South Okanagan General Hospital Oliver (SOGH) are much higher than overall figures with the regional Health Authority.
Nearly 70 per cent of the emergency visits to SOGH in Oliver could be treated by a walk-in clinic, says Interior Health.
The health agency’s administrator of acute services, Carl Meadows was providing an update on services at Oliver’s hospital – the largest in the sub-region behind Penticton.
He said the facility saw 18,000 visits last year, with up to 70 per cent of them for non-urgent care. That compares to about 46 per cent for hospital visits across Interior Health.
“There’s no blaming anybody,” Meadows said, explaining the difference could be attributed to a lack of family doctor space in the community or the need for emergency lab care.
Meadows said the renovations to the hospital’s emergency, triage and reception area are currently in the planning stage, with drawings still being prepared.
There are 18 acute care beds for those admitted by a doctor for short term care. That capacity is about 90 percent.
Source: Town of Osoyoos and files from Castanet
Comments
Cindy Gosling says
A walk in clinic would be wonderful, but…. when walk in has reached its quota they are regulated to close their doors.
I am not sure who sets the quota or if it is based on a population density. This past weekend having to have a visit to the Penticton Regional Hospital with an actual emergency— and to have to wait for 3.5 hours to see a physician and begin care for a shattered wrist (started in Oliver- no Xray tech— so left! ). The reason the wait, busy ER cause even though they have more than one walk in clinic— they met quota— so clogged ER. Clogged with non emergency- a sniffle, more than one mental health visit- resulting in little boy with separated elbow sitting and suffering for 2+ hours— for a triaged 20 second fix— once Dr saw.. he was in and out and had stopped crying in less than 5 minutes!!!
And a 3.5 hour wait for my sister to get a Dr to say yes you have a shattered ( 9 screws and a plate in surgery the following day!!) wrist.
So yes i agree walk in would be great- but quotas and actually triaging patients and allowing more urgent patients to be seen according to the urgency of care ( hence the term Emergency Room!!) would probably be a better solution than what all ERs are dealing with everywhere.
Dorothy A Taylor says
Oliver does need a walk in clinic.
So many do not have a family doctor.