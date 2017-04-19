Does anybody really know what is going on at the chamber?

Open Letter to Brian Highley – President of SOCC (South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce)

Total number of directors that have quit since the AGM?

What is the plan to replace them?

Attempts to speak to most of them by ODN failed. Only two that spoke were the ones who ran for the position of President but lost.

Is there a purpose for SOCC – should it be broken up? Should it go back to its roots – representing each community – OK Falls, Osoyoos and Oliver.

Will the office in Oliver be staffed on a regular basis? Moved?

Jack Bennest

Publisher

Oliver Daily News is a member of the SOCC

email sent Tuesday morning.

Background

January 30th 2017 – election of Directors at Annual Meeting

Peter McKenna (Royal Canadian Legion Br 97), Mike Campol – Councillor Town of Osoyoos, Deanie Foley Gillespie (Indigo Ridge Farm), Chad Dambrowitz (Osoyoos Signs), Doug Lamb (retired banker), Eileen McGinn (realtor Osoyoos), Sara Amos (realtor Oliver), Brian Highley (Aberdeen Publishing), and Jamie Cox (Gallagher Lake Resort), Alberto Veintimilla ( businessman ) Veronica Vinge (ABV Square) (11 persons)

At the first board meeting after AGM – The directors met to decide on officers : a three way race for President: Cox, Lamb and Highley on the ballot. Highly wins the toss.

Since the meeting noted above – Cox, Lamb and Amos have resigned for different stated reasons.

Announced last week – that Manager Denise Blashko had resigned.

The office on Main Street is shuttered and unmanned.

See earlier story of SOCC President Corrie Adolph – elected as director, elected as President then dumped while on holidays in Mexico.

See earlier story on SOCC – selling all assets and goodwill to the event known as (FOG) Festival of the Grape to the Oliver Tourism Association.