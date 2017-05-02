Doctors vs Hospital management

This is an editorial

I have talked to two doctors and one PR person at IHA (the managers)

Most of the info is coming from doctors but limited.

Dr. Peter Entwistle – I am not involved in this process

Dr. Lorraine Kane – We are working on a press release

Meeting held Monday – if you cannot confirm who was in the room or any agreements – the public is left thinking – “what is really going on” – my best guess – something good for the doctors – not sure if good for the public.

Ask yourself – if something really good was coming from the Oliver meeting between IHA and local Doctors – don’t you think someone would be celebrating.

I am being treated like the elephant – I shall wait. Like all the others that pay for game but are NOT participants.