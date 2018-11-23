Do you want to be heard on transit issues in SO

Route 70 Kelowna/Penticton will begin service in the fall of next year. It will provide twice-a-day round trips between Penticton, Summerland, Peachland, and Kelowna.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BC Transit are looking for opinions on the following.

•Commuter or midday service trip times

•Key transit destinations in Penticton and Kelowna

•Routing through Summerland and Peachland

•Fares

•Options to better integrate other regional transit services, including the

30 Summerland/Penticton,

40 Osoyoos/Penticton,

50 Princeton/Penticton, and

60 Osoyoos/Kelowna

Engagement sessions

Tuesday, December 4

Osoyoos Town Hall (Council Chambers)

8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, December 5

Okanagan College (Penticton Campus)

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Summerland Municipal Hall (Council Chambers)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.