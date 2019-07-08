Do you want an indoor pool in the SO (Southern Okanagan)?

Would you support such a pool if you lived in Willowbrook and it was located in Osoyoos ?

Where is the most central place to locate an indoor pool in the SO (South of Oliver and North of Osoyoos) ?

Would you support such a pool if you live in Osoyoos and it was located in Oliver ?

Tonight the Town of Oliver will discuss a recommendation to seek funding for a multi-community indoor pool feasibility study.

Staff have recommended that council put forward a BC Rural Dividend Program application for $100,000.

Osoyoos town council voted to support the grant application at their July 2 meeting. (As reported on ODN last week.)

Town of Oliver CEO Cathy Cowan said the application could be submitted on behalf of Oliver and Osoyoos (including the rural areas) and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

80 per cent of the feasibility costs will be provided by the dividend fund. The total cost of the study would be approximately $130,000.

Cowan said all local governments have expressed an interest in developing an indoor pool facility.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff previously stated that an indoor pool is a high priority for many Osoyoos residents and families.

Area A director Mark Pendergraft said cost-sharing between communities is the only way to keep the cost to a reasonable level.

Please note no comment from Area C.