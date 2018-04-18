Do you remember him?

Alan Richard Thornton

June 21,1943 -January 21, 2018.

Al was born and raised in Oliver.

He enjoyed the simple life of the Okanagan, was athletic, active in Air Cadets and proud to obtain his pilot’s license at age 16.

Alal had a musical ear, played piano, violin, harmonica and enjoyed performing in his high school orchestra. He appreciated and loved all music.

A talented artist with exceptional drawing skills, Al was known for his cartoon caricatures which are illustrated in his high school yearbooks. He later used this talent as a police sketch artist. Al had a great sense of humour and brought joy and smiles with his famous Donald Duck vocal impersonation. He brightened up people’s lives with his laughter. In 1964, Al became a member of the RCMP, his lifelong dream.Wherever he was posted Al was an active member of the community, he attended church, was a member of the Masonic Lodge, volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club and swim club and Swim Sask.

An avid swimmer himself, Al was often at the local pool getting in his laps, even in his senior years.