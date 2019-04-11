Do you own a Ford….truck… 350 ???

Over the last 24 hours the Oliver RCMP has received two reports of theft of Ford F350 trucks, both have taken place in the early morning hours. One of the vehicles was recovered but a number of high value tools were stolen from inside of the vehicle.

Oliver RCMP ask that any owners of Ford F350 trucks consider investing a good anti-theft device, particularly a passive vehicle immobilizer or a steering wheel lock as a pro-active way to prevent your vehicle from being stolen.

We understand the huge impact on owners and their families when these thefts occur and the Oliver RCMP are actively investigating these thefts. We would like to remind the community to remain vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity; checking into suspicious incidents is part of our duties and not a waste of our time. If you see any suspicious persons or activities near a vehicle or in your neighbourhood, please call police.

If anyone has any information regarding these thefts please call Oliver RCMP 250-498-3422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff

Oliver RCMP

pix source: Ford of Canada