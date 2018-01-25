Do you have names ? January 25, 2018, 7:21 amFrom the John Kiss photo collection I had three names – looking for a fourth What did all of these guys do? – clue below – first of JK colour collection – year ?
Comments
Rocky lundy says
Perhaps discussing the start of the CA storage plant ?
Sandra Smith says
2nd from left, Harold King
John Chapman says
From the left: Ron Bonnett, Harold King, ?, Stan Taylor. Orchardists. Around 1960 to 1963. (Could this photo be about them all being on some board regarding agriculture or the packing house?)
Publisher: It is the fourth name that intrigues. JK says he was a well known guy. As to the reason for the season ( oh I am sorry the pix ) – look at what they are standing on and the level gravel behind. I could be wrong but wait for other pix of what the co-op has done to that part of town over the years.