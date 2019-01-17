Do u smoke and drive?- Do u drink and drive?

Cst. James Grandy – Media Relations Penticton

‘Oh I saw that person drink a lot and they just got into their vehicle 10 minutes ago.’

“Well, that’s suspicion.” says Cst. Grandy

This change has led to people questioning under what circumstances they could be forced to take to a breathalyzer test.

Many are worried that police now have the authority to show up at your door or a public place and demand a breathalyzer test because someone may have reported a drunk driver.

“Say someone reports a drunk driver, they give us the licence plate and say, ‘I saw them drinking a lot and then they drove home and swerving around.’ and they went home,” said Grandy.

“If we (the RCMP members) arrive 20 minutes later, 10 minutes later or even five minutes later for that matter, we can’t demand that the person provide a breath sample. Because they are no longer in their vehicle and time has passed because they were in their house. That doesn’t apply.”

Grandy said this is because they no longer can prove “continuity of the person and what they’ve done in the interim” of events — was the person intoxicated behind the wheel or did they get home and then start drinking an alcoholic beverage?

Furthermore, this legislation is in relation to impaired driving so police have to be able to prove the person was operating a motor vehicle while impaired, which means they must catch the driver committing the offence.

Source: thanks to Penticton Western for the interview with Cst. Grandy