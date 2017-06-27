Divided council opts for garbage carts

By ROY WOOD
In a narrow three-to-two decision, Oliver council moved into the world of modern waste collection Monday, approving a staff recommendation to adopt an automated-cart system starting next summer.
In July 2018, homeowners will be provided with three wheeled containers for their refuse: one for garbage; one for recycling; and one for garden waste. The carts are designed to be left near the roadway so that a truck with a lifting device can mechanically collect the contents.
The central issue of contention at Monday’s council meeting was whether to switch to the automated carts or to continue with the current manual system.
Councillors Petra Veintimilla and Jack Bennest voted to stay manual while Councillors Mo Doerr and Larry Schwartzenberger preferred the carts. Mayor Ron Hovanes broke the tie in favour of modernization.
The issue came to council as staff is working with other jurisdictions to finalize a new seven-year contract for refuse collection with Waste Collections of Canada (WCC, formerly BFI Canada Inc.) According to chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan, WCC needs a year to order required new equipment. The current contract ends June 30, 2018.
Cowan told council that WCC was the best of four bids submitted for the seven-year contract between it and Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Keremeos, Summerland and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Schwartzenberger said: “The cart system seems to be the future.” He asked if it’s possible that Oliver might be the only jurisdiction selecting that option.
Cowan said Penticton has decided to go with the automated cart system. The RDOS and the town of Osoyoos are staying with manual collection. Summerland has yet to decide and Keremeos will be covered by the RDOS decision.
She said RDOS cited capital costs as the main reason for deciding against automation. In Osoyoos, she said, public reaction to a test of the automated system was very negative.
Her report said that surveys done by the RDOS indicated “that most people (in Oliver) would be okay with the program if pricing didn’t change or there was a minor change. Some concern was raised with respect to the storage space (for the carts) and winter conditions, but most people in the town do not have long driveways.”
Arguing against the cart option, Bennest asked: “Don’t we want to reduce the amount of garbage? If the (garbage) container is bigger than one bag, we’ll be increasing the amount of garbage.”
According to Cowan’s report, there will be no increase in the annual $110 residential collection fee as a result of the new contract, which is worth $261,095 per year to WCC. The capital cost of the carts is included in the contract price.
The contractor is responsible for the purchase, delivery and maintenance of the carts including fixing broken ones and replacing those that are stolen.
Garbage carts will have a capacity of 120 litres while recycling and yard waste bins will be 240 litres each.
Comments
Alan Ogden says
What a stupid decision! The only people that benefit from this are the manufacturers of the bins.
By the way I filled out the online survey with as much detail as allowed.
Mike Monaghan says
Yes I agree with those people that would have liked to have been asked by council BEFORE them making a decision. I grew up in England and the place just looks like one huge “bin-site” now thanks to these giant bins. We re-cycle everything we can and we “generate” one blue bag every month. We generate one very small black bag every week (on average), only putting our actual bin out two or three times a year on average. By the way, I can also see the Correctional Center from highway 97 even though I was told I would not be able to. Just saying.
Norma Mason says
Can you update me on when the survey was done regarding new bins as I don’t recall one We hardly fill the bin we have and only have 1 blue bag and we don’t have a lot of room for three bins I have seen these new bins at the coast and a lot of people leave them at the road side all the time and it looks dreadfull so hope that dose not happen here as some senior will not be able to move there bins ?
Pat Hampson says
In response to Councillor Bennest’s comment regarding an increase in garbage, I really doubt that residents will start increasing the garbage they generate just because they have larger garbage cans.
The move to auto pick-up has a lot to do with potential back injury when waste management truck drivers have to lift and twist picking up containers.
Lia Pinske says
So do I take it then that yard waste and recycling will be limited to the container? Do 3-4 recycling bags fit into that one container??? I’m the recycling queen and that’s how many blue bags we have every two weeks, only a small grocery bag with garbage. I agree with you Jack, I believe garbage will increase!!
Eleanor Moyer says
I think this is a bad decision for Oliver. Many people (including my mother and me) live in seniors’ complexes, where there is no room either inside or out to store even one of these huge bins, never mind three of them. Many people in our complex have only one small bag of garbage each week, which hardly takes any room at all. We personally wouldn’t even use the garden waste bin as ours goes to a relative who has a compost bin. I think that Oliver residents should have been given ample opportunity to express their opinions about this before their council made such a decision. (This would be an excellent poll question, Jack!)