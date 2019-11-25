District principal appointed – from nearby Trout Creek

Heather Rose has been appointed as District Principal of Student Support Services School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen effective January 1, 2020.

Ms. Rose comes to us from School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha). She holds a Master of Education degree in Administration and Leadership as well as certificates in Transformative Educational Leadership and Violent Threat Assessment Level 3. Ms. Rose is currently Principal at Trout Creek Elementary School. She has previously been the Principal at Kaleden Elementary School and Adjunct Professor at the University of British Columbia Okanagan.

The Board of Education welcomes Ms. Rose as district principal and wishes her success in her new role.

