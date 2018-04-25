Discharge big time – this is a great help

The installation of two pumps at lower Island Way Road have increased the amount of water that can be emptied directly into the Okanagan River channel. Since the pumps began operating at 9 am this morning, water levels in the Park Rill Creek oxbows have started dropping approximately 2 cm every hour. The installation of the pumps is part of a larger plan to direct the water from the Sportsmens Bowl area along the Sportsmens Bowl Road, underneath Hwy 97 and into the oxbows where it can be pumped into the Okanagan River channel. The Regional District is working on plans to reduce restrictions in the creek to further increase the flow of water to the channel.