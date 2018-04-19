Disaster – is financial assistance available?

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for eligible British Columbians in the Interior who may have been impacted by overland flooding or landslides from heavy rains that began on March 22, 2018.

DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.

Applications for this DFA event must be submitted to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) by July 16, 2018.