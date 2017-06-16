Dirty laundry – will you do anything about it?

59 persons laid off – 25 may be retained ???
29 laundry workers at Kelowna General Hospital contracted out their jobs and awarded a 20-year contract worth an estimated $266 million to private corporation Ecotex Linen Services Inc.
In addition to the Kelowna layoffs, 17 laundry workers in Vernon were laid off on June 1. Another 13 positions at Penticton Regional Hospital, 18 at Royal Inland in Kamloops, and 22 in Nelson, Trail and Cranbrook are on the chopping block in the coming weeks.
After bumping, retraining and posting into new positions, 34 workers will still be unemployed
IHA’s March 2016 decision to follow through with its plan to privatize hospital laundry services in five egions – and lay off more than 100 workers – came after an extensive union-led fightback campaign, which garnered enormous public support.
Nearly 13,000 British Columbians signed a petition – tabled in the legislature – and several city and district councils passed motions to protect jobs and services in their communities.
Although hospital laundry services in the principle sites – Kelowna, Kamloops, Nelson, Penticton and Vernon – are being privatized along with supporting jobs in Cranbrook and Trail, the services in six smaller communities will remain in-house.
They are Golden, Ashcroft, Princeton, 100 Mile House, Lillooet and Williams Lake.
At the time of their layoffs, most HEU laundry workers were earning an hourly wage between $18.68 (Laundry Worker I) and $21.26 (Laundry Worker IV). Ecotex is advertising a starting wage of $11.50 an hour for hospital laundry jobs.
WTF! This seems to be the way of doing business today: austerity. Workers who have bargained in good faith for years are sacrificed once again in an ongoing short-sighted privatization scheme. The biggest problem that BC, and indeed the world, has right now, is an over-supply of goods and services, without an offset of consumer demand. The consumer, who provides about 70% of demand (as opposed to government and business), has seen a perpetual attack on their employment compensation which has resulted in a lack of disposable income. How can people buy products and services and keep the economy rolling if they do not have any money left after paying their bills due to the fact that their wages have been slashed. On an individual business scenario, it seems to make sense that a business will cut the compensation and number of employees to increase profit keeping in mind that the rest of society will still have disposable income to patronize their business. The problem arises due to the fact that we have been in this economic doldrum since 2008, 9 years now, during which every business and government has slashed employee compensation and there does not exist any sector of society that now possesses disposable income. The only way to get the economy going again is to get money, and thereby disposable income into the hands of individual consumers. Privatization is a short-term fix where these 59 people and their disposable have been sacrificed so that possibly 1 owner will now make all the money. This 1 person can not effectively spend this money as well as the 59 employees would have spent their money in the community if they had not been screwed over. Corporations act out of short-sighted self interest and this should be expected, but the government in this case has an obligation to take into account the big picture, and in this instance is doing exactly the wrong thing by privatizing this sector, and the best thing that they could have done is to retain the status quo. It never ceases to amaze me how people in power with the big brains seem to know shite about anything and everything. Does anyone really think that the economy and society would be better off if every employee in this province was being paid minimum wage working for a foreign corporation who gladly volunteers to do the government’s dirty work. Good thing we only have a week or so left to deal with these Liberal arseholes who have poisoned everything that they have touched. Boy, I will certainly miss that skilled politician Rich Coleman deftly applying his abilities in the housing and LNG sectors: Aargh! Unfortunately, the average person knows little beyond the headlines and a gradual ongoing dumbing down of the electorate plays quite nicely into the hands of the powers that be.
“The best argument against democracy is a 5 minute conversation with the average voter” – Winston Churchill
This perpetually rings true.