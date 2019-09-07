Ding a ling

A few years ago – someone approached me with a sign from the old CPR station. It was the ‘Oliver’ sign that had been acquired and hung in a basement for many years. I took possession and returned it to the station where I hope it hangs proudly. Have not checked for a while.

Today a missing bell is pictured on ODN. Long story short when the 1941 Oliver School was deconstructed and replaced by the new Oliver Elementary School – a lot of things got thrown out. One piece of history saved/rescued was the school bell that many of us who attended can remember in our days of grade 4-5-6 in the 40’s through the sixties.

Many people went through the OLD school built during the war which served as the high school prior to the erection of the new Secondary School in 1948.

A bit of history……. many people alive today went to school first at either the old scout hall or at Testalinda. When the 1929 building was built things really began to change in Oliver, with a new school built almost every decade – the 41 building then the “taj mahal” in 1948.

School business settled down for a period until both OES was re-constructed and TEN School (1976) was built.

A few questions? – what year was the 1941 building deconstructed? ( No plaque outside to read )

You may ask what happens to the bell – it will be placed in the custody of the Oliver Museum shortly. And thanks to the donor.