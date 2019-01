In 2018 – Summerland and Oliver chose to go with a new cart system for garbage, residential yard waste and all RECYLING material in bins.

All rural areas of the RDOS, the Town of Osoyoos and Village of Keremeos said NO to that idea. Within a few months the recycling program of BC decided to ban the use of blue and clear bags in the entire province.

Now the RDOS is asking the public in affected areas for help on choosing an option that will work for them.