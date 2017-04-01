Did you work with her ?

Gayle Duteil became president of the BC Nurses’ Union in September 2014. She has over 30 years of experience on the front lines in acute care and in senior positions at BCNU. She graduated from Vancouver General Hospital School of Nursing in 1983 and became an acute care/emergency nurse. Her passion for nurses’ issues led to early involvement in the union and when nurses went on strike in 1989, Gayle became a steward. She held various union leadership positions, rising to become executive director of operations at BCNU in 2005. In that role, her responsibilities included the general management and administration of the union.

Gayle is a Canadian Human Resource Professional (CHRP) and has studied at the Harvard School of Negotiations and Communication and the UBC Centre for Labour and Management Studies.