Did you spring forward this morning?

We have lost an hour of darkness and some say a little sleep.

I didn’t notice

MLA Linda Larson doing the rounds for her idea of have no change in time in the west all year long.

The preferred idea is Daylight Savings Time (Pacific) all year round – does not affect us in the winter but gives more sunlight for a longer day in the six month spring and summer.

Take the poll and see if we can beat the total of the last poll on this subject.