Did you spring forward this morning?

We have lost an hour of darkness and some say a little sleep.
I didn’t notice
MLA Linda Larson doing the rounds for her idea of have no change in time in the west all year long.
The preferred idea is Daylight Savings Time (Pacific) all year round – does not affect us in the winter but gives more sunlight for a longer day in the six month spring and summer.
Take the poll and see if we can beat the total of the last poll on this subject.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
The hours of daylight are still the same regardless of what time the clock says it is but given a choice I would rather stay on daylight saving year round. The whole time change concept is pretty much confined to the Northern Hemisphere with the exception of Paraguay and Southern Brazil. Who knows when it started in Canada and why?
Norm Tosczak says
I like daylight savings time !
Bill Eggert says
I disagree with you on winter effects (imagine that). Sunlight later in the day means children are coming home from school in daylight.
I’m all for leaving it as daylight savings.
George Boychuk says
Stay on one or the other. Preferably daylight savings time.
Pat Chown says
I would like to stay on daylight saving all year.