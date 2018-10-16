Did you get it in the mail?

20 page, smallish brochure from Elections BC in your mailbox ??

Very complicated process about to start after municipal elections Saturday.

This time you get to vote (by mail in ballot) in favour of a voting system that has worked well for you and me – all of my life.

Select First past the post.

Why the referendum? Because we have an illegitimate government combo/coalition in Victoria – Green Party controlling the NDP.

Vote for First past the post – if you read the “guide” you will be confused and start to pull out your hair.

Sorry folks – word of the week. Stupid.

Why would a former Premier of the NDP support first past the post – it has worked well for the NDP and the Liberals.

Why would the Green Party want something else? So that political parties, like the Green Party, would gain more seats and more power.

