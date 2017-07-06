Did you feel the earth move ?

Late last night I was sitting in my new “old man’s” chair in front of the TV. It shook and I checked the circuits and waited. Was it a room fan, the wind, what. ?

Aa possible earthquake that was felt between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

The likely cause, a 5.8 magnitude quake reported by the U.S. Geological Survey about 10 kilometres southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

There were no immediate reports of injuries near the epicentre, the Canadian Press reports.

The shaker was felt in Kelowna, Penticton, Calgary, across much of Montana and into Idaho.

Castanet reader Cory Brown said: “All of a sudden, my couch started slightly moving, and I look over and both my lampshades are rocking back and forth.”

Thanks to Castanet