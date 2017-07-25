Development eyed north of Lions Park

By ROY WOOD

Oliver council is in no hurry to spend money exploring options and servicing details for land north of Lions Park and east of Highway 97, but it will begin preliminary, low-cost explorations.

Monday’s decision to proceed slowly followed a request to the town from Murray Soder, the owner of a parcel at 6801 Main Street.

According to report from chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan, he is “seeking support from the town for obtaining safe highway access and assistance to facilitate the extension of water and sewer to the north end of his property.”

In a letter to council, Soder said he is in the process of “getting my property shovel ready for future development.”

He is also seeking the town’s help in dealing with flooding issues that resulted from the filling in of an old oxbow north of Lions Park and with designating and upgrading the Kettle Valley Railway right of way as the access to his property.

Accompanying Soder’s letter was a report from engineer Tom Szalay, who recommended a number of steps for the town, including:

Work with other property owners and others on the long-term best uses for the lands in the area;

Meet with the Ministry of Transport regarding access to the lands from Highway 97;

Initiate the process of acquiring the KVR right-of-way;

Engage TRUE Engineering to develop concept plans for access and municipal servicing to the area; and

Explore options for Lions Park drainage with the Parks and Recreation Society, including possible restoration of the oxbow.

Opinions were mixed among council members over how much the town should do at this early stage in the process.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger suggested that the town meet with MoT officials over access issues and that staff provide council with a budget regarding other costs, including TRUE Engineering.

Councillor Jack Bennest said he doesn’t object to spending some money in planning for the future of the area. “We have to consider that the land is part of our town of the future.”

In the end, council approved Schwartzenberger’s go-slow approach.

The largely undeveloped area north of Lions Park and east of the highway has been the site of several development proposals, including a high-density tourist facility and a mall. None of them moved beyond the concept stage.