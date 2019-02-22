Despite challengers – Chief Clarence survives another election

No official release of candidates and numbers

One of the quietest elections in recent years

Chief Clarence Louie – incumbent re-elected against three challengers

Councillors:

Incumbents –

Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis

Sammy Jo Louie

Leona Baptiste

Newcomers –

Justin D. Hall

Nathan McGinnis

A loss for Tony Baptiste and Theresa Gabriel

***

Previously on ODN Feb 17 2017

Chief Clarence Louie, 56, elected again with 214 votes – each term 2 years

This is his 12th term as Chief – first elected in 1984

Councillors elected Thursday

Sammy Jo Louie tops the poll with 171

Theresa Gabriel with 146

Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis with 141

Tony Baptiste with 137

Leona Baptiste with 131

Tony had served previously but knocked off two years ago

Yvonne Weinert served the last two years but not re-elected