Despite challengers – Chief Clarence survives another election

No official release of candidates and numbers
One of the quietest elections in recent years
Chief Clarence Louie – incumbent re-elected against three challengers
Councillors:
Incumbents –
Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis
Sammy Jo Louie
Leona Baptiste
Newcomers –
Justin D. Hall
Nathan McGinnis
A loss for Tony Baptiste and Theresa Gabriel
***
Previously on ODN Feb 17 2017
Chief Clarence Louie, 56, elected again with 214 votes – each term 2 years
This is his 12th term as Chief – first elected in 1984
Councillors elected Thursday
Sammy Jo Louie tops the poll with 171
Theresa Gabriel with 146
Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis with 141
Tony Baptiste with 137
Leona Baptiste with 131
Tony had served previously but knocked off two years ago
Yvonne Weinert served the last two years but not re-elected
Leave a Reply