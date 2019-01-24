“Despicable behavior will not be tolerated”

RCMP officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle Tuesday west of Kaleden resulting in the driver ramming several police vehicles and attempting to escape on foot.

Around noon January 22nd, Members with the “Targeted Enforcement Unit” (TEU) observed a stolen vehicle being driven by 43 year old Ronald Stewart accompanied by a female passenger. Officers attempted to arrest the occupants when the truck was parked in a Penticton motel lot.

When Stewart saw Police moving in, he reversed the stolen truck into a Police vehicle.

Officers, with the assistance of a police dog, located the vehicle near the Twin Lakes gas station.

Once again – Stewart saw officers moving in, got back into the vehicle, put it into gear, and violently rammed into one of the Police vehicles. Stewart was able to drive out of the gas station, and onto the Highway, where he lost control, enabling Officers to nudge it safely into a ditch.

Both Stewart and the female passenger, left the truck and ran off, however, the Police dog subdued them.

Stewart is charged with assaulting a Police Officer with a weapon, possessing stolen property, and dangerous driving.

“Criminals using vehicles to ram Police vehicles are becoming increasingly common. “This type of despicable behaviour will not be tolerated”, stresses Cpl. Van Every.

Picture submitted by RCMP – not clear whether a stolen truck or a police vehicle