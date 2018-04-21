Updated: Sportsman’s Bowl – # of homes “that have been evacuated” scaled back to 12 properties

Sportsman’s Bowl Area – REVISED EVACUATION ORDER

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has revised an ordered evacuation of properties in the Sportsman’s Bowl area, due to immediate danger to life safety due to flooding.

Only 12 properties with 15 addresses on Sportsman’s Bowl Rd are now under an evacuation order.

An Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre has been set up at the Oliver Legion at 6417 Main St. Ample parking onsite and across the street.

Any affected residents staying with family or friends are asked to register as soon as possible by visiting the Reception Centre or by calling the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre 250-490-4225.

Look for the (new) current list of residences below that have been or should be evacuated. All of those should report to the reception centre in Oliver.