Delayed: Oliver’s automated cart program

The delivery of carts will be delayed to Oliver residents due to a mechanical breakdown by the supplier producing the carts. The delay will see delivery of the new carts in mid-July. In the meantime residents can continue to use bags and carts that they currently use.

Implementation of the pick-up date change will proceed as scheduled on July 2. Monday for properties on the north side of Fairview Road and Park Drive and Friday for properties on the south of Fairview Road and Park Drive.

For up-to-date information visit the Town of Oliver website www.oliver.ca/automated-cart-program.

Residents have or will be receiving information packages that includes important information to waste collection and the June 2018-June 2019 Collection Calendar. Please note an error on the front page telephone number – please use 250-485-6203 to connect with the Town’s Waste Collection program services.