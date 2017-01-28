Definitions

National Park Reserve: A national park reserve is an area set aside as a national park pending settlement of any outstanding aboriginal land claim. During this interim period, the National Parks Act applies and traditional hunting, fishing and trapping activities by Aboriginal peoples will continue. Other interim measures may also include local Aboriginal people’s involvement in park reserve management.
National Parks: A country-wide system of representative natural areas of Canadian significance. By law, they are protected for public understanding, appreciation and enjoyment, while being maintained in an unimpaired state for future generations. National Parks have existed in Canada for well over a century.
Source: Parks Canada
Comments
neil seidler says
There was a story on Global News the other day, and I have not seen any more about it. They said that there were a lot of ecosystems in Canadian National Parks that were in trouble because they weren’t being looked after by Parks Canada because of a lack of funding. I watched news reports for the next two days and there hasn’t been another word about it. Maybe the Government has put a stop to the story to stop any backlash.
Publisher: I saw or heard that too. Will look for it. Posted some back ground info on the subject.
Debbie Lee says
Not fair to any and all humanity