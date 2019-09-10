Decisions of council – Town of Oliver

Some heat and disagreement on a couple of items at the table Monday:

Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw 1386 – not expected to be controversial as it is an annual decision about churches and not for profits that seek permission NOT to pay land taxes in Oliver.

What concerned councillors – an application from Desert Sun Counselling which now owns and operates a motel on the Highway that caters to a group of people paying non-market rent for small units. In the past taxes paid by an owner operating a business. Now the ownership status has changed and an application for a subsidy.

Councillor Dave Mattes pointed out that this could be a trend with more subsidized or non-market housing being proposed for inclusion in the bylaw. Will developers now be asking for tax subsidies if part of the building program caters to low cost/affordable/accessible housing?

Council has asked staff to do a bit more research on the subject and bring the bylaw and policy back for a further review in October.

***

1066 Rd Two – non-farm use of property and removal of covenant allowing for a house. The majority of council favoured the request that will now be forwarded to the Agricultural Land Commission – which has the final say. Councillors found little negative to say – indicating a land owner with 9 acres should be allowed a house to live in. They did request that that any residence must connect to the sanitary sewer of the Town.

The history of the land is interesting that a home was built at the corner of Fairview Rd and Road two many many decades ago – the Pohl orchard. After the ALC brought in circa 1972 – a severance given for the old house and a new home built, then a second home severed and a third home built with a covenant – no more homes to be built.

The most recent land owner purchased the property knowing that restriction.

***

Housing Project – Aiport Street – east of Oliver Place Mall

Public Hearing – was held with respect to the Affordable Housing Development at 5931 Airport Street. 16 members of the public were in attendance.

The project is to facilitate the development amendments to the Official Community Plan Schedule ‘B’ Map from Commercial Highway (CH) to High Density Residential (HR), and Schedule ‘F’ (Form and Character Permit Areas Map) amend from Commercial to Multiple Family; and further the Zoning Bylaw Map from Highway Commercial Site Specific (C2s) to Residential High Density One Site Specific (RH1s).

Affordable Housing Development – 5931 Airport Street – Council gave 3rd reading to amend the Zoning and Official Community Plan Bylaws to allow for the development of a 46-unit affordable housing development designed for families and seniors. The bylaws must now be forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure for approval.

***

The Bridge Youth and Family Services – Kelowna: – Representatives outlined the service provided in the Okanagan since 1969 and to explore the opportunity to bring a Youth Recovery House to the Okanagan. Council will provide a letter in support of The Bridge proceeding with the initiative to have a youth live-in facility in the valley.