Decisions…decisions

Administrative Recommendation: THAT the RDOS “authorize” the application for a “non-adhering residential use – additional

residence for farm use” at 5526 Primrose Lane (Lot 148, Plan KAP1728, District Lot 2450S, SDYD) in Electoral Area “C” to proceed to the Agricultural Land Commission; AND THAT the Agricultural Land Commission be advised that the Board of Directors supports the

use of a statutory covenant registered under Section 219 of the Land Title Act in order to require that:

· the use of the dwelling unit is restricted to farm labour only; and

· the dwelling unit be decommissioned once an on-going need for farm labour no longer exists.

Purpose: To allow for an accessory dwelling on a parcel in the Agricultural Land Reserve

Owner: Gurdev & Nirmaljeet Bahniwal Agent: Gurdev Bahniwal

Administrative Recommendation: THAT the Board of Directors “authorize” the application to undertake a “non-farm” use at 7910 Highway 97 (Lot 15, Plan KAP5631B, District Lot 2450S, SDYD, Portion Plan 1729, Except Plan 14334) in Electoral Area “C” to proceed to the Agricultural Land Commission.

Purpose: To undertake an outdoor storage use within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

Owner: Avro Oil Limited Agent: Terry Feeny