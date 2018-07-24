Decisions and Discussions

A bit of snoozer at Oliver Town Council Monday – last meeting of July – next one at the end of August – a summer break

Decision

Petra Veintimilla appointed as second alternate to the RDOS Board table in Penticton- to enable Mayor and his alternate to be away at the same time

Mayor Ron Hovanes says he is still hopeful for Federal Government Funding for repairs to the Gallagher Lake Siphon. The Federal Government says normal infrastructure grants are not available for this purpose.

Hovanes will meet with the federal Minister of Agriculture in Ottawa or his staff – as this is the most likely source of five million dollars needed to complete the Gallagher Lake re-do of the canal as an totally underground system adjacent to Highway 97 and well away from rock falls that have plagued the system in the past. OIB Chief Clarence Louie will be invited to attend the meeting – when and if it is set up.

Discussion

Cannabis Retail Sales in Oliver – The provincial government is asking cities and towns how they wish to handle public input on any applications for such outlets. A number of choices are available. Council has had the discussion previously on where such outlets can be located – TC Tourist Commercial zoning or C2 Highway Commercial zone. It is unlikely that public hearings will be held but council will entertain written submissions of support or non-support from citizens before making a decision on each application. Council says these businesses should not be treated in a special way. Sale of cannabis will be legal in October when the federal law is enacted.

Council spent many minutes Monday afternoon discussing setbacks, the reason for them, allowable projections from homes and apartment buildings. If a variance is requested it should be small and not substantial. Decks should be internalized into new construction and not be extensions to home projecting into set backs. Council in Oliver has grappled with a number of situations – where a builder makes a construction decision and then asks for a variance. Council wants all concerned to make proper decisions before construction is begun or completed.