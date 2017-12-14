Next Monday – this matter before the courts

The Crown’s attempted murder case against a South Okanagan man could be jeopardized by the death of the victim.

Afshin Maleki Ighani, of no fixed address, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting Thomas Szajko in April, prior to a region-wide manhunt that saw him captured in Princeton.

Szajko, 49, recovered from the gunshot, but died December 1 in his Oliver home.

Crown prosecutor John Swanson told reporters he would be taking the next week to examine this case to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed without the Crown’s key witness.

Swanson said he was counting on the testimony of Szajko, but has not made a decision to proceed or drop the charges either way.

Ighani, 46, faces several other charges related to a police chase and kidnapping in Princeton and remains in custody.