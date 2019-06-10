Two motorcycles collide in Oliver – one driver killed

Motorcyclist killed Friday on Fairview Rd west of Rockcliffe Road (Cemetery)

‘Male at incident scene unresponsive and transported to hospital where pronounced deceased.’

***

Update 1 –

A motorcycle collision claimed the life of one rider Friday night in Oliver.

About 9:40 p.m. two motorcycles seen travelling at a high rate of speed on Fairview Road collided when one of the riders turned unexpectedly in front of the other.

A 44-year-old man was found unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to South Okanagan General Hospital by paramedics, where he was declared deceased.

The other rider, a 33-year-old male, was treated for “road rash,” having suffered no serious injuries.

Police and coroners are investigating the crash.