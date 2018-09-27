David Machial – for Oliver Water Councillor

I am a 3rd generation apple/cherry farmer, whose family has been growing tree fruits in rural Oliver since my grandparents came to Canada from Portugal in the 1960s. I have been farming my parent’s, Joe and Anna Machial, 11 acre orchard for the past 15 years, but like anyone who was raised on a orchard, I have worked in the tree fruit industry my entire life.

After graduating from SOSS in 2001 (Go Hornets), I attended UBC Vancouver where I completed my Bachelor of Commerce, graduating with honours. Instead of moving to Toronto to pursue a career in market research, I chose to return to Oliver to continue the family tradition of farming, and help my Dad and Uncle Rick at their packinghouse, Fairview Orchards.

I want to be your water councillor because I think it is important to have someone on council who represents the interests and perspective of the next generation of farmers. Since I am at the beginning of my career, today’s decisions about water will have a greater impact on young farmers like me for a longer period of time. As a result, I think it is important to be part of those decisions.

However, I also believe experience is very important. As someone with a Bachelor of Commerce, I have the the skills necessary for understanding financial statements, scrutinizing budgets, and analysing capital projects.

In 2004, I was the Research Coordinator for the Oliver and District C Economic Development Society where I worked on the development of an Agricultural Area Plan for rural Oliver. Consequently, I am familiar with the challenges facing farmers at the farm level and from a regional governance perspective.

I was also a Director for the Summerland Varieties Corporation and I am currently a Director for the BC Tree Fruit Growers’ Association. I believe these experiences are especially valuable since they require sharing ideas, listening to other viewpoints, and questioning policies, in the interest of stakeholders.

If you want a young, educated farmer, with Director experience, to represent your water interests, then please vote David Machial for your Water Councillor.