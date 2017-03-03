David E. Kampe – new hospital Tower to be named

David E. Kampe grew up in poverty in Summerland in the 1940s.

From those humble roots, he learned about hard work and the importance of family. With his successful business ventures over the years, the owner of Peters Bros. Construction has focused on giving back to those in need, families and the community. In particular, Kampe has been a key supporter of Penticton Regional Hospital. He believes having services closer to home results in better and more efficient access to health care. His latest donation allows for the purchase of a SPECT CT unit, a key piece of nuclear medicine equipment at PRH to be used mainly for cancer and heart patients who previously had to travel to Kelowna General Hospital for the procedure.

John O’Fee, Interior Health board chair, said he is extremely pleased to announce that the new patient care tower at PRH will be known as the David E. Kampe Tower.