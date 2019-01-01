Dateline: Osoyoos – 1st annual chase the polar bear dip



Group shot

Less than 20 people raced to the cool and cold waters of Osoyoos Lake this morning shortly before 11am. Many walked to the event but missed it by minutes. Maybe next year – come early and do not miss the show…the fun…the costumes, the shock of it all.

Good-on Osoyoos for starting a new event for 2019-2029. Polar Bear Swims held in many communities today and in the past.

Thanks to the organizers, Osoyoos Loop, BC Ambulance – btw – I spotted no local politician looking for a vote at the event.