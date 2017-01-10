Date? event?

January 10, 2017, 6:01 am
Submitted by Linda Isaak
Al Cade says
January 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm
Great Pic Linda. I’m a volunteer at the Oliver Visitors Centre and we often get questions as to where the train station was originally located. This pic gives a very good idea. Any chance we could get a copy – please?
If so, contact the V/C at 778-439-2363 or me at ascade@telus.net or 250-498 -0254
Al Cade
Richard Simmons Jr. says
January 10, 2017 at 10:56 am
I’m wondering if this is the 1948 flood ?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Al Cade says
Great Pic Linda. I’m a volunteer at the Oliver Visitors Centre and we often get questions as to where the train station was originally located. This pic gives a very good idea. Any chance we could get a copy – please?
If so, contact the V/C at 778-439-2363 or me at ascade@telus.net or 250-498 -0254
Al Cade
Richard Simmons Jr. says
I’m wondering if this is the 1948 flood ?