Dancing on the lawn, acrobats, singing – all part of Oliver’s Music in the Park

Rob ‘n’ Walker for a second year in a row returns to play in the park.

Previously appearing as The Rob Robertson Band, the trio has a new name but the same great country rock and Americana sound. Lead singer Rob, a Nashville musician, has been on a killer song-writing streak of late, so audiences can expect a few originals tossed in.

Rob ‘n’ Walker play as the sponsored ‘Feed the Valley’ concert. Besides a donation for the music, audiences are invited to bring an item for the Oliver Food Bank. An initiative by Music in the Park sponsor Valley First, the goal is to encourage the public to remember and support the food bank year-round.

The Lion sleeps well tonight.