Damage report updated

A report of large tree down on Rockcliffe Rd – Damage more severe at Fairview Mtn Golf Course – tall poles on the driving range fell over or pulled over by guide wires connecting the nets. 4 poles damaged including one from a previous incident in which top was knocked off.

Other reports of lines down on Rd 6, a haybarn in Willowbrook heavily damaged. A lot of debris caused by wind on rural roads.

The Secrest Camp fire came back to life about 11am – Willowbrook and Oliver Fire responding. No threat apparently. The fire was inside the Scout compound at such a distance from the road – nothing could be seen.