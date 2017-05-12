Dam – hard to believe

EVACUATION ALERT FOR HOMES ALONG TESTALINDA CREEK

In 2010 a large debris flow occurred along Testalinda Creek, south of Oliver, due to the failure of an upland earthen dam. This resulted in a debris flow that temporarily closed Highway 97 and damaged several homes. The creek runs from Testalinden Lake and and Dam – to the canyon where slopes may be weakened due to the prior 2010 event.

The RDOS has worked for the past few days improving Testalinda Creek below Highway 97 including armouring of the creek and removing debris. Slope uncertainty, combined with the large volumes of water running through the creek now, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is advising residents that there is an Evacuation Alert being issued for the following properties along the creek.

Adresses Affected by the Evacuation Alert:

Testalinden Place:  511  545  555  579  583  589  598  599

Golden Mile Drive:  4472  4444

Highway 97:  4535  4523  4522  4508

Road 15:  308

A slope failure could result in temporary damming of the creek and further derbis flows. Please report any increase in debris flow or significant change of water flowing down the creek to RDOS Emergency operations Centre.