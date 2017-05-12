Dam – hard to believe

EVACUATION ALERT FOR HOMES ALONG TESTALINDA CREEK
In 2010 a large debris flow occurred along Testalinda Creek, south of Oliver, due to the failure of an upland earthen dam. This resulted in a debris flow that temporarily closed Highway 97 and damaged several homes. The creek runs from Testalinden Lake and and Dam – to the canyon where slopes may be weakened due to the prior 2010 event.
The RDOS has worked for the past few days improving Testalinda Creek below Highway 97 including armouring of the creek and removing debris. Slope uncertainty, combined with the large volumes of water running through the creek now, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is advising residents that there is an Evacuation Alert being issued for the following properties along the creek.
Adresses Affected by the Evacuation Alert:
Testalinden Place: 511 545 555 579 583 589 598 599
Golden Mile Drive: 4472 4444
Highway 97: 4535 4523 4522 4508
Road 15: 308
A slope failure could result in temporary damming of the creek and further derbis flows. Please report any increase in debris flow or significant change of water flowing down the creek to RDOS Emergency operations Centre.
Comments
lynne thompson says
Some years back when S.O.L.I.D. “South Okanogan Lands and Irrigation District.” and people like Greg Norton worked for them. Also the Highways crew, had offered to scramble around the hills checking out “natural” dams on Testalinda, Reed, Hester creeks. Never did happen as considered not necessary. Just saying the guys talk about what they offered to do back in the day. Preventitive maintenance. I know there are others that have similar stories. Just a little could have, should have, maybe might have……