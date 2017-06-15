Dal Carter passes June 15, 2017, 4:21 pmOn Monday, June 12, 2017, Mr. Dalziel (Dal) John Carter of Oliver passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 77 years.
Comments
Brenda Shaw says
Dear Gaye, Diane and families…my deepest condolences on the passing of Dal. I have known Dal since I was just a little girl. I remember babysitting Diane when she was little and they lived in the Carter Apartments! Oliver will miss our big, happy Santa. Dal was always a happy go lucky guy with a big smile and a bigger hearty laugh. RIP Dal..you will be missed.
pat whalley says
Very sorry to hear this. Goodbye Santa, have a good rest.