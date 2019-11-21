D- League coming to Oliver – register your child

Lake City Basketball’s Youth Development League (the “D-League”) wrapped up its second season last night at Okanagan College in Penticton with 4 close and exciting games. The D-League was created by Basketball BC Hall of Famer Spencer McKay, who now heads Lake City Basketball’s youth development program, after 5 years with the UBC Thunderbirds.

Lake City is very excited to bring the D-League to Oliver, from December 5 to March 1, and they will have the best basketball coaches in the South Okanagan on hand each week. The purpose of the league is to give boys and girls Grades 3-7 the opportunity to play basketball in an organized league with top-level coaching, referees, playoffs… and most importantly, lots of fun! All players will be provided with a new Spalding basketball, a uniform, unlimited Gatorade, and a BBQ after our playoffs in March. Practices take place Thursday after school and games are Sunday afternoon, all at Sen Pok Chin Gym.

Registration is filling up quickly, but there is still space in both boys’ and girls’ divisions. To register and for more details, please click here: http://lakecitybasketball.weebly.com/oliver-d-league.html or call 250-486-6737.