Cycle and walk trail on west side of Vaseux Lake ??

A few facts – many naturalists, cyclists, tourists, walkers would just love to utilize a trail well away from Highway 97 – on the safe side of the lake.

But the Land there is mainly controlled by the Canadian Wildlife Service (Federal) with the former rail bed of the CPR Kettle Valley spur owned by the Province of BC.

Apparently both government not persuaded that it is safe to open the area to the public fearing degradation of the habitat.

Many would disagree and trail groups says they have many plans to make it useful and safe for nature.

ODN is in the process of obtaining a study commissioned by FLNRO – (Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resource Operations). The EBB Environmental Consulting study is revealing in its conclusions. The study backs up the position of senior governments.

Politicians on the ground, the RDOS and trail groups would like to see it opened up. More later.

Photos – special

by Julie Martineau