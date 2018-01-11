Curling club appreciates support of Oliver Lions

We at the Oliver Curling Club are very aware of the contributions that the Lions Club give our community!

Our Junior program is in a rebuilding year and this donation offsets costs associated for many different components such as equipment, snacks for athletes, and our biggest event for Juniors is our Junior Bonspiel which will be held on February 10,2018 at the Eastlink Curling Centre.

We now have a Boys team competing in events such as the Salmon Arm Bonspiel and in Kelowna this weekend. Although they are a new team led by Skip Tyler Antunes and Coached by Bruce Schroter, they are definitely improving each time out. Our girls team also continues to improve and are now facing some very experienced curlers in our Ladies league which we know will improve their skills over time.

We thank all of our sponsors for their contributions

David McCombe

President