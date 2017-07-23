Curbside garbage pickup with automated carts – Yes or No

In the continuing saga of curbside garbage pickup – we wanted to have clarification on what areas are IN and what areas are NOT.

The only confusion was the District of Summerland.

We talked to Mayor Peter Waterman and Councillor Toni Boot (both RDOS directors) so the issue can be put to rest.

Automated cart pickup at the curb July 1st next year:

Penticton and Oliver YES

Summerland, Osoyoos, Keremeos and all rural areas saying NO

Below is the resolution passed in Summerland with further explanation by Councillor Boot on some of the reasoning.

***

District of Summerland

2018 to 2025

Collection of Garbage, Recycling, Compostable Materials and Large Items – RFP Results & Contract Award

THAT Staff be authorized to negotiate with Waste Connections of Canada based on their proposal for the provision of the Collection of Garbage, Recycling, Compostable Materials and Large Items for the District of Summerland for the term of seven (7) years with the potential of a one year extension, commencing July 1, 2018.

AND THAT the contract negotiations be based on the current system of customer supplied containers at an estimated annual cost of $397,714.55.

AND THAT Staff investigate the option to transition to an automated collection system with contractor supplied carts and report back to Council

***

Toni Boot: “Council voted to direct staff to proceed with negotiating a 7-year contract (with option to extend for an additional year) with the existing collection system.

Summerland is not going with the automated curbside pickup at this time; staff has be directed to look into this moving to this option in future. RDOS did the research and presented to the board and to individual municipalities.

The decision for electoral areas was separate from those for the municipalities. It was not financially feasible for Summerland to change to an automated system at this time.