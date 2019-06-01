Crunch

,

Police, ambulance and Fire Department called overnight to an accident? at the Road 22 Bridge. Argo phoned as well to inspect and repair.

No traffic delay and this being race weekend – that road quite busy with cyclists heading to the highway.

Comments

  2. Is it still Argo?

    I thought the new company had taken over.

    Publisher: a fountain of info Dillon… so who is the new argo – or did they just buy the old company?

    Reply

