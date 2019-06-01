Crunch June 1, 2019, 8:30 am Police, ambulance and Fire Department called overnight to an accident? at the Road 22 Bridge. Argo phoned as well to inspect and repair. No traffic delay and this being race weekend – that road quite busy with cyclists heading to the highway.
Comments
Sandra Smith saysJune 1, 2019 at 12:14 pm
Check ODN post May 1st – your system wouldn’t let me include the link.
Dillon Soare saysJune 1, 2019 at 11:17 am
Is it still Argo?
I thought the new company had taken over.
Publisher: a fountain of info Dillon… so who is the new argo – or did they just buy the old company?