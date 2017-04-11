CRUCETTI’S EASTER DINNER

SUNDAY APRIL 16TH

Full Portions $19.99

Kids and Senior Portions $15.99

Groups of 6 or more get 10% family discount

Glass of beer or wine $4.00

Milkshakes for $4.00

Appetizers – Pick One

Butternut Squash Bisque – Creamy Butternut squash soup with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg

Crispy Zucchini Bites – Breaded Fried Zucchini sticks with a garlic aioli for dip

Cucumber Caprese Salad – Cucumber Red OnionTomatoes

Mozzerella Cheese and Basil tossed in a balsamic vinigairette

Entrees – Pick One – (All meals come with homemade buns

Turkey Dinner – Old school turkey dinner with all the trimmings, dark and white meet stacked on top of homemade stuffing. Served with candied yams, mashed potatoes and brussel sprouts sautéed with bacon and onions.

Baked Ham – Clove and mustard glazed ham topped with raisin sauce served with scallop potatoes, candied yams and brussel sprouts sautééd with bacon and onions.

Dessert

Your choice of Pumpkin Pie or Apple Pie

Add ala mode for $2.00

Call (250)498-4833 For Reservations