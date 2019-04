About 300 people attended at the Sonora Centre tonight to hear speakers on the question of a National Park Reserve in the South Okanagan. An enthusiastic crowd but many seats unfilled.

Roy Wood, ODN reporter will file a full report of the speakers and what was said, asked and requested.

Parks Canada was invited to attend the meeting but said no. A number of people sat silent at the meeting as observers but the crowd clapped loudly with each speaker say No to the National Park idea.