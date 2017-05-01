Crokinole – the sport of champions in Oliver

,

Mayor Ron Hovanes with Quin Erzinger

BC Open Crokinole Championship
Oliver, BC – April 29, 2017

Doubles Divisional Winners

Competitive Doubles

1st Place:

MJ Andreola – Fernie, BC – $100.00, Trophy & Certificate
Thomas Johnston – Varna, ON – $100.00, Trophy & Certificate – pictured above

2nd Place:         Wade Thomas -Vancouver, BC – $ 50.00 & Certificate

Greg Pinel – Vancouver, BC – $ 50.00 & Certificate
3rd Place:          Quin Erzinger -Peachland, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate

Linda Irvine – Oliver, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate
4th Place:         Adrian Conradi – Kamloops, BC – $ 15.00 & Certificate

Greg Engleson – Kamloops, BC – $ 15.00 & Certificate
Recreational Doubles:

1st Place:        Irene Batulan – Summerland, BC – $50.00, Trophy & Certificate               
Ryan Ripley – Kelowna, BC – $50.00, Trophy & Certificate
2nd Place:         Wilf Pauls – Enderby, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate

Pearl Pauls – Enderby, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate

3rd Place:         Peter Carter – Teeswater, ON – $ 15.00 & Certificate

Jo-Ann Carter – Teeswater, ON – $ 15.00 & Certificate
4th Place:         Devin Craig – Penticton, BC – $ 10.00 & Certificate

Brendon Pauls – Kelowna, BC – $ 10.00 & Certificate

BC Open Crokinole Championship

Oliver, BC – April 29, 2017

Singles Divisional Winners

Competitive Singles

1st Place:     Quin Erzinger – Peachland, BC – $ 500.00, Trophy & Certificate (Pictured above top)
2nd Place: Tom Johnston – Varna, ON – $ 250.00 & Certificate

3rd Place:     Greg Pinel – Vancouver, BC – $100.00 & Certificate

4th Place:      Michael Hughes – Summerland, BC – $ 50.00 & Certificate
Recreational Singles:

1st Place:      Wilf Pauls – Enderby, BC – $ 100.00, Trophy & Certificate

2nd Place:  Ed Erzinger – Peachland, BC – $ 75.00 & Certificate

3rd Place:      Jo-Ann Carter – Teeswater, ON – $ 50.00 & Certificate

4th Place:  Reilly Irvine – Oliver, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate

Most 20’s
88      Quin Erzinger – Peachland, BC – $ 50.00, Trophy & Certificate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*