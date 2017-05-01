Crokinole – the sport of champions in Oliver

Mayor Ron Hovanes with Quin Erzinger
BC Open Crokinole Championship
Oliver, BC – April 29, 2017
Doubles Divisional Winners
Competitive Doubles
1st Place:
MJ Andreola – Fernie, BC – $100.00, Trophy & Certificate
Thomas Johnston – Varna, ON – $100.00, Trophy & Certificate – pictured above
2nd Place: Wade Thomas -Vancouver, BC – $ 50.00 & Certificate
Greg Pinel – Vancouver, BC – $ 50.00 & Certificate
3rd Place: Quin Erzinger -Peachland, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate
Linda Irvine – Oliver, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate
4th Place: Adrian Conradi – Kamloops, BC – $ 15.00 & Certificate
Greg Engleson – Kamloops, BC – $ 15.00 & Certificate
Recreational Doubles:
1st Place: Irene Batulan – Summerland, BC – $50.00, Trophy & Certificate
Ryan Ripley – Kelowna, BC – $50.00, Trophy & Certificate
2nd Place: Wilf Pauls – Enderby, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate
Pearl Pauls – Enderby, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate
3rd Place: Peter Carter – Teeswater, ON – $ 15.00 & Certificate
Jo-Ann Carter – Teeswater, ON – $ 15.00 & Certificate
4th Place: Devin Craig – Penticton, BC – $ 10.00 & Certificate
Brendon Pauls – Kelowna, BC – $ 10.00 & Certificate
Singles Divisional Winners
Competitive Singles
1st Place: Quin Erzinger – Peachland, BC – $ 500.00, Trophy & Certificate (Pictured above top)
2nd Place: Tom Johnston – Varna, ON – $ 250.00 & Certificate
3rd Place: Greg Pinel – Vancouver, BC – $100.00 & Certificate
4th Place: Michael Hughes – Summerland, BC – $ 50.00 & Certificate
Recreational Singles:
1st Place: Wilf Pauls – Enderby, BC – $ 100.00, Trophy & Certificate
2nd Place: Ed Erzinger – Peachland, BC – $ 75.00 & Certificate
3rd Place: Jo-Ann Carter – Teeswater, ON – $ 50.00 & Certificate
4th Place: Reilly Irvine – Oliver, BC – $ 25.00 & Certificate
Most 20’s
88 Quin Erzinger – Peachland, BC – $ 50.00, Trophy & Certificate
