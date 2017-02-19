Crocus 2017 – a poem by Joseph Seiler

Amazing thing this rit-u-al

People ask, “where is ‘it’! ”

How did this become such a big ‘it’?

Responding to a tiny call

My mind, my heart, did flit

Not in Autumn, but in the Spring

It must be the almost endless grays

That can fill the winters days

Longing for a hint more of sun

Though snow can be great fun

Comes a time of weary weariness

A saviour is needed in such times

What better than a flower

Especially when planted in rhymes

To brighten the hour

To predict such better times

How this tiny thing gets such power

Is a mystery that somehow just climbs

Just climbs’ to where’ I ask

Toward the joy inside each of us

Clouded by the sky ‘tween us and sun

Maybe I give way too much power

To the weather (really? Sometimes yeah)

To tell me how to feel

Well, today is the day, the one we crave

Today is crocus greens are up, day

Ahhh, on this my soul can recall save

Somehow, I again believe in play

Whatever it is that we believe feeds this deed

Thank you, thank you is what we pray

Blessings to you all, since 2005