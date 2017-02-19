Crocus 2017 – a poem by Joseph Seiler

Amazing thing this rit-u-al
People ask, “where is ‘it’! ”
How did this become such a big ‘it’?
Responding to a tiny call
My mind, my heart, did flit
Not in Autumn, but in the Spring
It must be the almost endless grays
That can fill the winters days
Longing for a hint more of sun
Though snow can be great fun
Comes a time of weary weariness
A saviour is needed in such times
What better than a flower
Especially when planted in rhymes
To brighten the hour
To predict such better times
How this tiny thing gets such power
Is a mystery that somehow just climbs
Just climbs’ to where’ I ask
Toward the joy inside each of us
Clouded by the sky ‘tween us and sun
Maybe I give way too much power
To the weather (really? Sometimes yeah)
To tell me how to feel
Well, today is the day, the one we crave
Today is crocus greens are up, day
Ahhh, on this my soul can recall save
Somehow, I again believe in play
Whatever it is that we believe feeds this deed
Thank you, thank you is what we pray
Blessings to you all, since 2005
